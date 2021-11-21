Stride Autism Centers to open Lincoln location next month

Ryhanna Singleton is the lead board certified behavior analyst at one of the Iowa locations. She said one of the biggest improvements she sees in students who attend the center is a greater ability to communicate, whether that be with verbal words, picture icons, or sign language. It is important to give the kids a voice, she said.

“It helps to decrease the heat, because they're getting what they need and what they want, they're able to tell people what they need,” Singleton said.

The model consists of two types of therapies. One is a highly structured, individualized therapy, and the other is a more naturalistic therapy. The structured therapy is often delivered with just the therapist and the child working on building skills for the child's long-term independence.

“Particularly when kids are younger and have not built up a lot of skills, they need to rapidly acquire those skills in a distraction-free environment,” Zelinger said.

In contrast, the naturalistic therapy introduces children to slides and swings and tricycles and all sorts of fun equipment that they can engage with.