The owner of a Haymarket bar and grill plans to open a cantina at Eighth and Q streets later this fall that meets the street taco needs of the downtown crowd.
Joel Schossow, who also owns McKinney's Irish Pub near Eighth and P streets, said he's expanding a bit with this venture.
Tipsy Tina's will feature an all-taco menu, as well as 150 tequila varieties.
"And we'll also have just about any tropical drink and Latin American beer that you can think of," he said, adding it will have a lot of blended drinks and margaritas.
Work is underway to renovate the kitchen and revamp the bar, and Schossow hopes it can open in time for Nebraska's first home Big Ten Conference football game, against Ohio State, on Sept. 28.
The restaurant also has a patio looking out on Eighth and Q streets.
A new tenant has yet to occupy the east side of the business where Oklahoma Joe's operated until it closed in January 2018, six months after it opened.
A restaurant first opened on the corner following the redevelopment of the Tool House Building.
That restaurant, Twin Peaks, opened with scantily clad servers and outdoorsy decor in August 2014, then closed a year later, opening again as Yowie's Lounge.
Yowie's closed in December 2017.
