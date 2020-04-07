Strain on internet services felt as thousands suddenly working, learning from home

"My husband is also on multiple video conference calls daily, so it was important for us to have a reliable internet connection that could handle both of our devices simultaneously," she said. "We couldn't be happier with the switch."

Allo President Brad Moline said one of the reasons his company's network is performing so well is that it was "built for the future."

Moline said that while many other providers have focused on download speeds, which means "you get your Netflix a little faster," Allo focused on upload speeds as well as reducing latency, which is essentially the lag time it takes to send information from one point to another, in an effort to provide people in Lincoln and rural Nebraska the same kind of work-from-home experience as people in big metropolitan areas.

That left it prepared for the surge of home internet traffic.

Allo is still doing installations at homes that can pass its health standards, but Moline said that for the safety of both its employees and customers, it's only doing internet installations because they take less time and usually only require technicians to be in one part of the home.

"I was expecting our network to perform as it has," Moline said, noting that Allo is using less than 50% of its bandwidth.

"None of us wanted or predicted an event like this, but the network was ready," he said.

