Stores make additional moves to limit customers and boost employee safety
Stores make additional moves to limit customers and boost employee safety

This photo illustrates how some Walmart stores might separate entering and exiting customers.

Several retailers are making moves to try to limit the number of customers in their stores and also increase safety for employees.

Hy-Vee on Friday announced plans to install additional temporary window panels at checkout lanes. The company recently put the panels on the front side of checkout lanes to put a barrier between employees and customers. It said it now will add panels to the back sides of the lanes.

Hy-Vee also said it will be installing one-way directional signage in its store aisles this weekend that should help limit interactions between customers and also help maintain recommended 6-foot separations.

And, starting Monday, the company also will start encouraging a "one person per cart" rule to try to minimize the number of people in the store at one time.

The moves come after larger retailers Target and Walmart both announced changes aimed at reducing interactions between people at stores.

Starting Saturday, Walmart is limiting the number of customers in its stores to five per 1,000 square feet of space, which it will do by limiting entry to one door and counting customers as they enter. It also plans to institute one-way movement through its aisles at many stores next week, using floor markers and direction from employees.

Target also said that Saturday it will start monitoring the number of customers entering its stores and will make moves as needed to limit numbers.

Target is going farther than most other retailers in protecting employees, saying that over the next two weeks it will start providing all of its workers with disposable masks and gloves at the beginning of their shifts and encouraging them to wear them.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

