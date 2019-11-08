STERLING — Business owner Dion Hancock has recently opened two new companies and provided space for other entrepreneurs off Nebraska 41.
Hancock started Roof Guard contracting in 2014, but he later took the opportunity to construct a building at 165 Nebraska St. along the highway. Since late August, the building’s been the site of Hancock Lumber & General Value store.
True to its name, the store has hardware, lumber, housewares, cosmetics, groceries and seasonal items such as winter clothes. Hancock said the business expects to get its liquor license in a couple weeks, as well.
“This store doesn’t have a lot of one or two items; it has a little bit of everything,” Hancock said.
Hancock said the lumber business sells materials, metal and reclaimed lumber, but it also has contractors for projects and lumber packages for new builds.
“Some people want to do a man-cave or a she-shed or whatever, and they want to line the whole side, or a whole barn, to mimic the old, rustic look of lumber,” Hancock said.
Hancock said he decided to open several businesses together because he realized it’d be difficult to just run a lumber yard.
“In a small town, you have to do more,” Hancock said. "You have to offer more. Everybody seems to really like the store and what we have to offer, and we’re continually finding what people need."
The building has available spaces to rent, one of which is being used by Burrows Tracts Real Estate.
Hancock said he plans to have a grand opening within the next month.