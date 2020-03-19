You are the owner of this article.
Stations in Lincoln selling gas for less than $2, but overall prices remain higher than elsewhere
Stations in Lincoln selling gas for less than $2, but overall prices remain higher than elsewhere

Gas prices

Some stations in Lincoln have gas for less than $2 a gallon.

 AP file photo

Gas prices have fallen below $2 a gallon at at least three stations in Lincoln, the first time that has happened in more than a year.

According to price-comparison website GasBuddy, Costco and the Sam's Club location near 84th Street and Nebraska 2 were both selling gas for $1.95 a gallon as of Thursday morning, while the Sam's Club at 27th and Superior streets was selling gas for $1.99 a gallon. Those prices are only available to members of Costco and Sam's.

Gas prices in many other cities are much lower. For example, more than a dozen stations in Omaha have gas for less than $1.90 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Elsewhere in Lincoln, however, prices remained stubbornly high. According to GasBuddy, the lowest price at other stations was $2.15 a gallon as of Thursday morning.

According to AAA, the average gas price statewide was $2.12 a gallon, down 13 cents from a week ago and 20 cents from a month ago. The national average was $2.20 a gallon, down 2 cents since yesterday, 13 cents from a week ago and 25 cents from a month ago.

Gas prices are falling, thanks to social distancing

However, in Lincoln, the average price was $2.30 a gallon, actually up a penny from Wednesday, and only down 6 cents from a week ago and 3 cents from a month ago.

The last time Lincoln stations were selling gas for less than $2 a gallon was in early January of last year.

A combination of reduced demand because of the coronavirus outbreak and oil prices that are near 20-year lows has helped to lower the price of gas.

AAA said earlier this week that it expects gas prices to continue to fall, with a high likelihood of the national average dropping below $2 before the end of March.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding

