Stations in Lincoln selling gas for less than $2, but overall prices remain higher than elsewhere

Gas prices have fallen below $2 a gallon at at least three stations in Lincoln, the first time that has happened in more than a year.

According to price-comparison website GasBuddy, Costco and the Sam's Club location near 84th Street and Nebraska 2 were both selling gas for $1.95 a gallon as of Thursday morning, while the Sam's Club at 27th and Superior streets was selling gas for $1.99 a gallon. Those prices are only available to members of Costco and Sam's.

Gas prices in many other cities are much lower. For example, more than a dozen stations in Omaha have gas for less than $1.90 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Elsewhere in Lincoln, however, prices remained stubbornly high. According to GasBuddy, the lowest price at other stations was $2.15 a gallon as of Thursday morning.

According to AAA, the average gas price statewide was $2.12 a gallon, down 13 cents from a week ago and 20 cents from a month ago. The national average was $2.20 a gallon, down 2 cents since yesterday, 13 cents from a week ago and 25 cents from a month ago.

However, in Lincoln, the average price was $2.30 a gallon, actually up a penny from Wednesday, and only down 6 cents from a week ago and 3 cents from a month ago.