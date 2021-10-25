State's largest solar farm planned east of Lincoln looking to clear final zoning hurdles

Residents of an area east of Lincoln are prepared to pitch a last-ditch battle to keep thousands of solar panels from going up near their backyards.
Ranger Power wants to build a solar farm of up to 250 megawatts, which would be the largest ever built in the state. It would be spread out over about 2,800 acres in an area stretching roughly from 120th to 190th streets and from O Street to Havelock Avenue.
About half the land is in the three-mile zoning jurisdiction controlled by the city, and the rest is in the county's jurisdiction. That has led to a more than two-year process of seeking a permit for the portion in the city's jurisdiction and working to change county zoning laws to accommodate the project.
Ranger Power is now looking to amend its city special permit to add more land, while at the same time seeking approval of a county special permit to accommodate that part of the project. Public hearings on both applications are scheduled Wednesday before the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission.
Sean Harris, vice president of development for Ranger Power, said the company is "really excited about the project, the only project we're developing in Nebraska."
Harris said Ranger Power chose the spot outside of Lincoln for several reasons. Among them are that it's close to an existing substation, which means any power generated can easily be transported to the electrical grid, and that it's also close to the large population centers of Lincoln and Omaha.
The interest is also driven because the city of Lincoln and Lancaster County have shown a willingness and interest in hosting the project, he said.
But that interest and willingness does not extend to many of the residents of the areas where the solar panels would be located.
Dozens of residents have sent emails opposing the project to the Planning Commission, Lincoln City Council and Lancaster County Board. Many of them also have testified in front of those boards during public hearings on various applications related to the project.
Mick Von Busch, who has been one of the most vocal opponents, said he believes the main reason Ranger Power targeted Lancaster County is because of its lack of regulations.
"There is no regulation on any of this, honest to God," Von Busch said during an Oct. 13 Planning Commission hearing. "That's why they're here. It's easy to put in."
Ranger Power's application is the first "industrial-scale" solar project proposed in the county.
The largest current facility in the county is Lincoln Electric System's 5-megawatt solar farm near Northwest 75th and West Holdrege streets. Other solar arrays in the county are much smaller.
Much like with wind farms, which have caused controversy, the county's zoning code had very few rules pertaining to solar farms.
The city's zoning code did have a provision allowing them with a special permit, but the county's zoning code had to be rewritten to accommodate them.
The zoning code changes that were approved allow large commercial solar farms in the county jurisdiction on industrial-zoned land and on agricultural-zoned land with a special permit.
However, opponents found one specific change particularly galling.
Ranger Power had proposed allowing solar panels on outlots that are part of acreage developments in what are known as community unit plans.
The Planning Commission recommended allowing the change only on future community unit plans, not existing ones, but the County Board did not follow that recommendation and voted to allow solar panels on existing outlots in community unit plans.
That means people who bought acreages believing that land next to them would be either open space or land that's farmed could now have solar panels within 300 feet of their homes. Property owners not in a community unit plan could have panels within 100 feet of their homes.
David Bargen, an attorney representing several homeowners who would be affected by the change, said at the Oct. 13 Planning Commission hearing that the decision by the County Board "has fundamentally altered community unit plans" in Lancaster County.
Besides the worry about the aesthetics of having solar panels so close to their homes and fears about a potential decline in property values, neighbors also have expressed concerns about the potential fire hazard the panels will present, possible environmental damage they might cause and future decommissioning procedures.
Von Busch and other neighbors represented by Bargen proposed their own changes to the county zoning code. They include lower sound limits on privately owned electrical substations, requiring fire protection and environmental plans, and increasing setback and screening requirements.
The Planning Commission recommended denial of all of those changes, but the final decision will be up to the City Council and County Board.
The proposed solar farm does have plenty of supporters. They include environmental groups, agricultural and business groups, as well as landowners who have signed leases to place solar panels on their land.
They have pointed to the fact that the solar farm will pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in property taxes each year and also will help produce more clean energy and reduce emissions.
Harris said the objections the company has heard on this project are the same ones it has heard from opponents of projects it has worked on elsewhere.
He said the company strives to be a good neighbor and has not had any issues with fires, storm damage or environmental contamination.
Ranger Power, which is based in Chicago, is a relatively new company and has only one solar farm that's currently operating, in Michigan. But it has a number of projects in development across the Midwest.
Harris said there is a huge appetite for renewable energy from large corporate users, including ones such as Facebook that have built data centers in the Omaha area.
It's widely believed that Ranger may be hoping to sell power to the Google data center that's planned near the 56th Street exit off of Interstate 80 north of Lincoln. Power from Ranger's solar farm in Lancaster County is also likely to be attractive to utilities such as LES, Omaha Public Power District and Nebraska Public Power District, which have renewable energy goals to meet.
Harris said the company does not have any power purchase agreements in place yet, but he said it has talked to all of the state's major utilities.
Ranger has not spoken to any out-of-state utilities, as officials believe there will be a market for all of the power generated to stay in the state.
Once the project moves on from the Planning Commission, its special permit applications will need approval from both the City Council and County Board. Assuming that occurs, Harris said the company will need several months to get power purchase agreements in place and secure financing for the project, which has an estimated cost of more than $230 million.
He said construction likely would not start until late next year or in early 2023, and the project would take 12-15 months to build, meaning it wouldn't come online until the end of 2024.
