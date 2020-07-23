You are the owner of this article.
State's initial unemployment claims plunged last week
David Vaughn, career specialist with Heartland Workforce Solutions, hands a bag containing information about open positions at a drive-thru job fair in Omaha on July 15. Nebraska's initial unemployment claims fell by nearly 50% last week compared with the previous week.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press file photo

Nebraska's initial unemployment claims plummeted last week, falling to their lowest level since the coronavirus pandemic began.

According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, Nebraskans filed 3,989 initial claims in the week that ended this past Saturday. That was slightly more than half as many as the adjusted number of 7,911 for the previous week.

It's also the lowest weekly total since there were about 800 claims the week ending March 14, right before businesses started shutting their doors and events were canceled due to COVID-19.

After hitting a three-month low near the end of June, initial claims in Nebraska started rising again over the past few weeks, even as claims nationally continued to decline. Last week, claims hit their highest level in nearly three months.

It's not clear why claims rose sharply over the past couple of weeks and then took an even sharper fall last week.

Nationally, initial unemployment claims ticked up slightly, to about 1.4 million, after declining for several weeks in a row.

It's possible that businesses that took out Paycheck Protection Plan loans have spent all the money. There also have been some businesses that have closed or laid off workers over the past few weeks. Those factors could have accounted for increased layoffs over the past couple of weeks.

Continuing unemployment claims, which lag initial claims by a week, continued to fall in Nebraska, dropping by more than 5,700 in the week ending July 11. However, there were still more than 51,000 people receiving unemployment compensation.

People receiving unemployment have been receiving an extra $600 a week from the federal government, which is more than the maximum weekly benefit of $440 in Nebraska, but that is scheduled to expire at the end of this week.

Creighton Economist Ernie Goss said the looming loss of the additional unemployment payment could be leading businesses to cut back on layoffs and furloughs, which could be one reason why initial claims fell so sharply last week.

Goss also said continuing claims are better measure of the health of the labor force, and while Nebraska's economy has been struggling, the state is still doing better than most other states in the region.

+5
