State's initial unemployment claims plunged last week

Nebraska's initial unemployment claims plummeted last week, falling to their lowest level since the coronavirus pandemic began.

According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, Nebraskans filed 3,989 initial claims in the week that ended this past Saturday. That was slightly more than half as many as the adjusted number of 7,911 for the previous week.

It's also the lowest weekly total since there were about 800 claims the week ending March 14, right before businesses started shutting their doors and events were canceled due to COVID-19.

After hitting a three-month low near the end of June, initial claims in Nebraska started rising again over the past few weeks, even as claims nationally continued to decline. Last week, claims hit their highest level in nearly three months.

It's not clear why claims rose sharply over the past couple of weeks and then took an even sharper fall last week.

Nationally, initial unemployment claims ticked up slightly, to about 1.4 million, after declining for several weeks in a row.