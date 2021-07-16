State's horse racing could become a crowded field if commission approves five new proposals

But allowing new tracks in places like Bellevue and York "will gut the purse structure," resulting in less money for horse racing overall.

McNally also argued that allowing a casino in Bellevue would prevent Ho-Chunk's WarHorse Gaming from getting the financing needed for its planned destination casino at Horsemen's Park in Omaha, resulting in two "weak" casinos in the Omaha area that will fail in wooing Nebraska gamblers back to the state from casinos across the river in Council Bluffs.

WarHorse Gaming has also announced plans for a $220 million casino resort at the Lincoln Race Course.

John Hassett, who has keno operations in Bellevue and Plattsmouth, has proposed a racetrack and casino called Belle Vue Downs on 120 acres at U.S. 75 and Capehart Road in Bellevue. In York, the Jensen and Alt families are partners in a proposal for a track near the Interstate 80 and U.S. 81 interchange.

Robert Moser Jr., former president of the Horsemen's group, said that if both the Bellevue and York proposals are approved, it would put four tracks within 100 miles of each other. The only place in the country where that exists, he said, is in New York, in an area with 20 million people.