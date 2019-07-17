Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday announced a new website aimed at attracting talent to Nebraska.
During the Governor’s Summit on Economic Development, Ricketts unveiled thegoodlifeiscalling.com.
The website, developed jointly by the state Departments of Labor and Economic Development offers information and resources — from job and career links to community information — for people looking to learn more about job opportunities and Nebraska's quality of life.
"This website will help show the world what Nebraskans already understand: that the Cornhusker State is the best place in the world to live, work, and raise a family,” Ricketts said in a news release.