State regulators respond to complaints about telephone service quality in Nebraska

The Nebraska Public Service Commission has scheduled a public hearing next month to address complaints about service quality from three of the state's largest landline phone providers.

PSC spokeswoman Deb Collins said the commission has received about 200 complaints in the past two years concerning what are called Price Cap Carriers, which are large, multi-state carriers that receive money from the Nebraska Universal Service Fund.

The largest of those carriers, CenturyLink, Windstream and Frontier, have been the subject of the vast majority of those complaints and will be the subject of the hearing that's scheduled for Oct. 26 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the South Campus of Metropolitan Community College, 2909 Edward Babe Gomez Ave., in Omaha. Audio of the hearing will be streamed online at psc.nebraska.gov/stream.

“Telephone service quality issues are something we are always concerned with,” PSC Chairman Dan Watermeier said in a news release. “The length of time it takes carriers to resolve consumer problems and their reluctance to repair or replace aging infrastructure needs to be addressed. This hearing will allow us to hear from both the telecommunication carriers and the citizens directly affected by these issues.”

Members of the public who have experienced a telephone service outage from any of the three companies are invited to submit in-person testimony during the hearing. Those unable to attend the hearing may submit written testimony. A testimony form is available on the PSC website. Written testimony must be emailed to psc.telecom@nebraska.gov by 5 p.m. on Nov. 2.

“We hope to hear from anyone who has recently experienced service quality issues involving these three carriers," Watermeier said. "If you are unable to attend the hearing, we would encourage you to submit written testimony.”

Windstream, which provides service in Lincoln and dozens of cities and towns in Southeast Nebraska, said in a statement that it "always strive(s) to provide the best possible customer service."

"We will monitor the hearing and work to address any issues that may come up," the statement said.