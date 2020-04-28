State of Nebraska to pay Nelnet nearly $1.7M to help process unemployment claims

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The state has enlisted the help of one of Lincoln's largest companies to process a deluge of unemployment claims.

The Nebraska Department of Labor this month signed a nearly $1.7 million contract with Nelnet, which handles millions of student loan accounts for the federal government.

The contract was awarded to Nelnet under an emergency order. Labor Department officials said going through the normal request for proposal (RFP) process would have taken months, and they needed help now to deal with an unprecedented number of claims.

The state has seen nearly 83,000 initial unemployment claims in five weeks, which is about the amount it saw in the past two years combined. Its normal goal of processing 90% of claims in three weeks has been reduced to trying to process 75% of all claims in four weeks.

"The nature of the emergency made an RFP untenable, as an RFP would have taken months. Nelnet had (available workers) and an existing infrastructure for working remotely," Labor Commissioner John Albin said in an emailed statement.

According to the contract between the department and the company, Nelnet is "uniquely situated" to help with claims processing because it has the technology, security, compliance and other capabilities needed to process the claims.