State of Nebraska sees drop in initial unemployment filings

Initial unemployment claims are back on the decline in Nebraska after a one-week hiccup.

Data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor showed there were 2,704 claims filed in the state in the week that ended Saturday, down 564 from the previous week.

Since claims last week fell slightly more than they increased the previous week, it made last week's number the lowest since the pandemic began. Previously, claims during the week that ended Aug. 8 had been the lowest.

Continuing unemployment claims continued to fall, dropping by nearly 3,400 to 28,707 for the week that ended Aug. 15. Reporting of those claims lags the reporting of initial claims by a week.

Nationally, initial claims dropped by nearly 100,000 but remained above 1 million. Continuing claims fell by more than 220,000 to about 14.5 million.

Nebraska's economy has held up during the pandemic better than most other states. The state's July unemployment rate of 4.8% is second lowest in the country.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

