 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State of Nebraska sees drop in initial unemployment filings
View Comments
editor's pick

State of Nebraska sees drop in initial unemployment filings

{{featured_button_text}}

Initial unemployment claims are back on the decline in Nebraska after a one-week hiccup.

Data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor showed there were 2,704 claims filed in the state in the week that ended Saturday, down 564 from the previous week.

Since claims last week fell slightly more than they increased the previous week, it made last week's number the lowest since the pandemic began. Previously, claims during the week that ended Aug. 8 had been the lowest.

Continuing unemployment claims continued to fall, dropping by nearly 3,400 to 28,707 for the week that ended Aug. 15. Reporting of those claims lags the reporting of initial claims by a week.

Black Hills rates to go up next week in Nebraska

Nationally, initial claims dropped by nearly 100,000 but remained above 1 million. Continuing claims fell by more than 220,000 to about 14.5 million.

Nebraska's economy has held up during the pandemic better than most other states. The state's July unemployment rate of 4.8% is second lowest in the country.

July unemployment rate drops in Nebraska, Lincoln
State bank profits down in 2nd quarter compared with last year
New NMotion effort will help build Lincoln startups from scratch

Top Journal Star photos for August 2020

Business logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News