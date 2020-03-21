State, national economy 'needs a vaccine,' experts say

"The loss in consumer spending at major events and general spending at restaurants, plus business spending, will not be replaced by spending elsewhere," he said. "Stated in economic terms, the velocity of money will decline."

Goss said the federal government has made the right moves in cutting interest rates and increasing the supply of money.

"However, consumers and businesses are very likely to 'sit on their hands' and reduce overall spending until the outlook improves," he said.

Goss said he believes a recession is likely, with negative growth for both Nebraska and the nation as a whole for the first half of the year. In Goss' monthly survey of rural bankers in 10 Plains and Western states released Thursday, 61% said they are expecting a recession.

He says it could be short-lived, though, with the federal stimulus likely to lead to a rebound in the third quarter.

Thompson said another potential issue is ongoing challenges with disruptions to international supply chains.

It took China about two months to get factories back up and running after its bout with coronavirus, and many other nations are seeing conditions nearly as bad.