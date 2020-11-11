State Farm to shut Lincoln office permanently; employees to work from home

State Farm Insurance announced this week that its Lincoln office is one of a dozen around the country that will close permanently, although it will not necessarily mean any local jobs are being cut.

Most of the company's employees have been working from home since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, and State Farm has decided to make that arrangement permanent, said spokeswoman Gina Morss-Fischer.

"As a company, maintaining flexibility in how and where we work is just one of the many ways we can better serve customers," Morss-Fischer said in an email.

State Farm has approximately 750 employees in Lincoln, which is down considerably from the more than 1,300 it reported in 2013.

That's the year it sold its two buildings in Lincoln along with several others around the country to Lone Star Funds, a Dallas-based private equity firm, and then leased them back.

In 2018, it consolidated all of its local workforce into the larger of the two buildings on its campus near 84th and O streets.

Morss-Fischer said State Farm is in the process of finalizing its withdrawal plans and that they will vary by market. She did not say when the company will formally vacate the Lincoln building.

