State Fair audit shows ex-employee made checks to company he owned

The letter said the audit could find "no benefit received by the State Fair, in goods or services, for the $149,415.60 paid, through the two checks at issue, to RKBB."

The audit also found other irregularities related to payments and compensation to Kopke.

For example, he received a performance bonus of 20% of his salary for 2019. No other employee received a bonus of more than 10%.

The audit also noted that both Kopke and former fair Executive Director Lori Cox made questionable credit card purchases related to meals, travel, fuel and other items.

The letter recommended that the State Fair "take immediate action to recover any funds that are found to have been disbursed improperly."

It said that because the audit's findings point to the possible violation of state laws, they are being forwarded to the Nebraska Attorney General, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Hall County Attorney.

The audit also recommended that the fair institute a number of changes, including better segregation of duties among staff, better adherence to its own administrative procedures and making sure all approved expenditures are supported by documentation.