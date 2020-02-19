State: Ericson bank owners gave loans, extended credit in violation of law

The bank's board later installed an interim president, but the bank was unable to recover.

While Ericson State Bank reported assets of nearly $101 million and deposits totaling $95.2 million as of Dec. 31, it was also in need of additional capital after reporting a more than $3.5 million net loss in the fourth quarter, which halved the amount of equity capital it had.

"When the capital was not replenished, the Department was left with no option but to place the insolvent institution in receivership," Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance Director Mark Quandahl said in a statement.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. took over receivership of the bank and initiated its purchase by the Farmers and Merchants Bank in Milford, which acquired $9.6 million of the bank's assets and all of its deposited accounts. The bank opened as a branch of Farmers and Merchants Bank on Tuesday. The FDIC said in a news release that the bank's closure was expected to cost the Deposit Insurance Fund $14.1 million.

In November, Eagle State Bank of Eagle and Tri Valley Bank of Talmage announced plans to merge and then buy Ericson State Bank, but Quandahl said that plan did not come to fruition.