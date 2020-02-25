State bank profits fall slightly in 2019 but still top $1B

For the second year in a row, the state's banks earned more than $1 billion.
According to data released Tuesday by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., banks based in Nebraska collectively earned $1,004,000,000 last year.
However, that number was down slightly from the $1,007,000,000 they earned in 2018, largely due to a drop in earnings in the fourth quarter.
The FDIC information shows Nebraska banks earned $180 million in the fourth quarter of last year, down nearly 23% from the same period in 2018.
While the number of unprofitable banks stayed steady at around 3%, the number of banks that increased their profits year over year dropped significantly, from nearly 75% in 2018 to just over 55% last year.
Five of the nine Lincoln-based banks increased their profits in 2019, but overall, total profits were $174.4 million for the year, down more than 4% from a year ago.
For the fourth quarter, though, the Lincoln-based banks saw their earnings increase by more than 16% compared with a year ago.
Nationally, bank profits fell nearly 7% in the fourth quarter compared with the same period in 2018 and were down 1.5% for the year.
The FDIC said in a news release that the decline in bank profits nationally was due largely to increased expenses, slower growth in net interest income and larger provisions for loan losses.
Richard Baier, president and CEO of the Nebraska Bankers Association, said most of the decline in earnings in the state seems to be at the 15 or so nationally chartered banks, and there were various reasons.
Lincoln-based Pinnacle Bank, for example, saw its earnings fall nearly $10 million compared with 2018. However, that was due to a tax bill that was $14 million larger than a year ago. Bank President Mark Hesser said the company changed its corporate structure last year from an S corporation to a C corporation, which led to a big tax hit.
Mutual of Omaha Bank, which was acquired by CIT Corp. last month, saw its earnings fall $28 million in 2019.
Despite continued sluggishness in the agricultural sector, the 150 state-chartered banks, "continue to do really, really well," Baier said.
