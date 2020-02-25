State bank profits fall slightly in 2019 but still top $1B

For the second year in a row, the state's banks earned more than $1 billion.

According to data released Tuesday by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., banks based in Nebraska collectively earned $1,004,000,000 last year.

However, that number was down slightly from the $1,007,000,000 they earned in 2018, largely due to a drop in earnings in the fourth quarter.

The FDIC information shows Nebraska banks earned $180 million in the fourth quarter of last year, down nearly 23% from the same period in 2018.

While the number of unprofitable banks stayed steady at around 3%, the number of banks that increased their profits year over year dropped significantly, from nearly 75% in 2018 to just over 55% last year.

Five of the nine Lincoln-based banks increased their profits in 2019, but overall, total profits were $174.4 million for the year, down more than 4% from a year ago.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the fourth quarter, though, the Lincoln-based banks saw their earnings increase by more than 16% compared with a year ago.

Nationally, bank profits fell nearly 7% in the fourth quarter compared with the same period in 2018 and were down 1.5% for the year.