State bank profits down in 2nd quarter compared with last year

Nebraska banks saw their profit jump significantly in the second quarter compared with the first three months of the year, but earnings were down considerably compared with a year ago.

According to data released Tuesday by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the 161 banks headquartered in Nebraska earned a combined $246 million in the second quarter. That was up about 35% compared with the first quarter of the year, but it was a decline of more than 10% from the second quarter of 2019.

Though the number of banks reporting earnings gains during the quarter increased, the percentage reporting losses also was higher than a year ago. Performance on a number of financial metrics, including average yields, and return on assets and equity were lower in the second quarter than a year ago.

For the year so far, total profit for the Nebraska-based banks is $427 million, down $112 million from the first six months of 2019 and the lowest for that period since 2016.

Lincoln-based banks bucked the trend, however, with a strong increase in earnings. The nine banks with headquarters in the city earned a combined $46.6 million in the second quarter, up about 16% from the same period a year ago.