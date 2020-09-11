State approved for extra $300 federal unemployment benefit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska officials said Friday they have gotten approval for the state to participate in the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Lost Wages Assistance Program.

The program will provide an additional $300 federal unemployment benefit to people who qualify. Only people whose unemployment is COVID-related will be eligible for the payments, which are retroactive to Aug. 1 but will likely last no more than six weeks.

The Nebraska Department of Labor said the money should be available within 10 days, and once funding arrives, the department will issue a notification at NEworks.nebraska.gov to individuals who need to complete a certification of eligibility for these benefits.

“It is important that individuals complete the LWA certification as soon as notification is issued since this program is retroactive and limited funds are available to states,” Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin said in a news release.

Poeple who are unemployed for reasons unrelated to the pandemic are not eligible for the program, which also excludes those receiving less than $100 in weekly unemployment benefits.