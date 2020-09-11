 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State approved for extra $300 federal unemployment benefit
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert

State approved for extra $300 federal unemployment benefit

{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska officials said Friday they have gotten approval for the state to participate in the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Lost Wages Assistance Program.

The program will provide an additional $300 federal unemployment benefit to people who qualify. Only people whose unemployment is COVID-related will be eligible for the payments, which are retroactive to Aug. 1 but will likely last no more than six weeks.

The Nebraska Department of Labor said the money should be available within 10 days, and once funding arrives, the department will issue a notification at NEworks.nebraska.gov to individuals who need to complete a certification of eligibility for these benefits.

“It is important that individuals complete the LWA certification as soon as notification is issued since this program is retroactive and limited funds are available to states,” Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin said in a news release.

City-funded grants, increased city contracting opportunities pitched to help Lincoln businesses

Poeple who are unemployed for reasons unrelated to the pandemic are not eligible for the program, which also excludes those receiving less than $100 in weekly unemployment benefits.

Nebraska was the last of the 49 states that applied to participate in the program. South Dakota officials declined to participate.

Initial unemployment claims steady in Nebraska

Milestones in Nebraska's coronavirus fight

Milestones in Lincoln and Nebraska's coronavirus fight

See the top stories on coronavirus in Lincoln and Nebraska since the pandemic first affected the area in March.

Going back to school: One teacher's decision in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Going back to school: One teacher's decision in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
  • 6 min to read

So far, 376 employees have asked for some kind of accommodations from LPS, including requests to work remotely, take leave or modify their work spaces with plexiglass barriers or additional PPE.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press
  • Updated

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Nebraska struggles to process flood of unemployment claims

Nebraska Labor Commissoner John Albin

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press file photo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News