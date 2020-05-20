You are the owner of this article.
State AG says settlement includes potential relief of $2.67M for Nebraskans
State AG says settlement includes potential relief of $2.67M for Nebraskans

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, along with a coalition of 33 other attorneys general, announced a $550 million settlement with auto loan financing company Santander over allegations it knowingly targeted consumers who were likely to default on its loans.

Peterson said the settlement includes the potential for more than $2.67 million in relief for Nebraska consumers. 

Consumers who defaulted on their loans from the company as of last year will be allowed to keep their car if it has not been repossessed, and they are eligible for waivers for unpaid balances, according to the settlement.

The company also will pay $65 million directly to consumers who defaulted on their loans between Jan. 1, 2010, and Dec. 31, 2019, which includes about 1,044 consumers in Nebraska who can expect to receive just under $235,000 total in restitution.

He said the settlement also includes significant consumer relief by way of loan forgiveness and loan deficiency waivers. At least 117 Nebraskans will receive immediate deficiency waivers on their loans totaling over $1.27 million, and an additional 145 Nebraska consumers may be eligible for $1.17 million in waivers if Santander can buy back their loans.

Consumers can go to www.santandermultistateagsettlement.com to find more information on the settlement.

Santander will also pay an additional $5 million to the settling states. Nebraska will receive $30,000 of that amount.

