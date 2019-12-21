Startup prosthetics company opens Lincoln office

"Part of what we do differently from just about any other business that does what we do is we really focus on our 'street presence,'" Childs said.

Limb Lab got its start about six years ago. It's the brainchild of Brandon Sampson, who was inspired to become a prosthetist after a childhood farm accident nearly cost him one of his hands.

Sampson and partner Marty Frana opened the first Limb Lab in Mankato, Minnesota, in 2013 and another in Rochester in 2014.

The Lincoln store at 110 S. Canopy St. is the fifth location and the first outside of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Childs, who recently became a partner in the business, said Limb Lab is in a growth phase and identifies expansion markets based on finding the right talent.

"We constantly search for the very best clinical talent out there," he said.

And it believes it found one of the best in Lincoln.

Jason Dean, who has more than 15 years of experience as a certified prosthetist and orthotist, is the principal clinician in the Lincoln location.

Dean said he and Sampson went to school together and recently reconnected, which eventually led to the clinic opening in Lincoln.