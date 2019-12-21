Startup prosthetics company opens Lincoln office

The new Limb Lab clinic in the West Haymarket features wood floors, large windows and bright lighting that's common in retail stores, but not necessarily what you would expect from a place you go to get a prosthesis.
Brian Childs, chief growth officer of the Rochester, Minnesota-based company, said its clinics have been described as the "Apple Store of prosthetics," because of their sleek, modern look.
Childs said people who need a prosthesis or specialized brace for an orthopedic issue are likely stressed out and traumatized already, and Limb Lab wants to make them as comfortable as possible.
"What we have tried to do is make our physical spaces warm, light-filled and generally hospitable," he said.
That includes helping clients to feel that having a "limb difference," as Childs puts it, is not something to be hidden or ashamed of.
That's why you'll see prostheses being fabricated in open areas.
"We've taken the fabrication part of what we do and opened it up like an open kitchen in a restaurant," Childs said.
If the West Haymarket seems like a strange place for a prosthetics clinic, that's part of the company's strategy, too.
Unlike most medical businesses, which tend to go in suburban strip malls and office parks, Limb Lab specifically looks for downtown, street-level locations.
"Part of what we do differently from just about any other business that does what we do is we really focus on our 'street presence,'" Childs said.
Limb Lab got its start about six years ago. It's the brainchild of Brandon Sampson, who was inspired to become a prosthetist after a childhood farm accident nearly cost him one of his hands.
Sampson and partner Marty Frana opened the first Limb Lab in Mankato, Minnesota, in 2013 and another in Rochester in 2014.
The Lincoln store at 110 S. Canopy St. is the fifth location and the first outside of Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Childs, who recently became a partner in the business, said Limb Lab is in a growth phase and identifies expansion markets based on finding the right talent.
"We constantly search for the very best clinical talent out there," he said.
And it believes it found one of the best in Lincoln.
Jason Dean, who has more than 15 years of experience as a certified prosthetist and orthotist, is the principal clinician in the Lincoln location.
Dean said he and Sampson went to school together and recently reconnected, which eventually led to the clinic opening in Lincoln.
They also have similar views on amputees and the prosthetics business.
"We feel it's something that should be celebrated," Dean said.
He said he looked for several months before settling on the spot for Limb Lab's Lincoln location, which is next door to the Canopy Street Market in the Lumberworks building.
Dean said he was nervous about locating downtown, especially finding a space with parking to accommodate his clientele. That's one of the best things about the spot he found, he said, because it has a covered parking garage next door.
He said he's also had discussions with the city about getting a handicapped parking spot on the street in front of the clinic.
Dean said the response from patients has been very positive.
"Patients love the space, and they love the building," he said.
