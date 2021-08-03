Standalone Hy-Vee liquor store to set up shop on North 27th Street

Hy-Vee has announced plans for a new liquor store concept, and Lincoln will be the site of one of the inaugural stores.

The Iowa-based grocery store chain said Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits is a new division of the company focused on providing a "best-in-class wine, spirits and beer selection in a modern, standalone format that enhances customer experience."

Hy-Vee said the stores will offer wine, spirits and craft beers at various price points, as well specialty grocery items, including cheese, charcuterie, chips and crackers, sodas and seltzers. Customers also will be able to purchase high-end barware and related accessories.

Three of the first four stores are planned for Nebraska, with two in the Omaha area and one in Lincoln. The other one will be in Hy-Vee's home market of Des Moines, Iowa.

The company said information on specific store locations and opening dates will come later, although it appears the Lincoln location already is set.

Hy-Vee filed a liquor license application last month for a Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits at 5040 N. 27th St., which is the address of the vacant former Bed Bath & Beyond that's next door to Hy-Vee's store at 5020 N. 27th St.