Standalone Hy-Vee liquor store to set up shop on North 27th Street
Standalone Hy-Vee liquor store to set up shop on North 27th Street

  Updated
Bed Bath & Beyond - September

Hy-Vee plans to open a new liquor store concept in Lincoln called Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits. According to a liquor license application, it appears to be going in the vacant former Bed Bath & Beyond space at 5040 N. 27th St., next door to the existing Hy-Vee store in the Lincoln Crossing shopping center.

 Journal Star file photo

Hy-Vee has announced plans for a new liquor store concept, and Lincoln will be the site of one of the inaugural stores.

The Iowa-based grocery store chain said Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits is a new division of the company focused on providing a "best-in-class wine, spirits and beer selection in a modern, standalone format that enhances customer experience."

Hy-Vee said the stores will offer wine, spirits and craft beers at various price points, as well specialty grocery items, including cheese, charcuterie, chips and crackers, sodas and seltzers. Customers also will be able to purchase high-end barware and related accessories.

Three of the first four stores are planned for Nebraska, with two in the Omaha area and one in Lincoln. The other one will be in Hy-Vee's home market of Des Moines, Iowa.

The company said information on specific store locations and opening dates will come later, although it appears the Lincoln location already is set.

Hy-Vee filed a liquor license application last month for a Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits at 5040 N. 27th St., which is the address of the vacant former Bed Bath & Beyond that's next door to Hy-Vee's store at 5020 N. 27th St.

The location also is about two blocks from the Wine, Beer and Spirits superstore that opened in December in the former Toys R Us space at 5220 N. 27th St.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

