Stability a theme at Rockledge Square Shopping Center

Customers who walk under the towering chrome steer hanging above the entrance to Fareway Meat Market soon realize they are being transported back in time.
Standing behind the counter, butchers in traditional soda jerk hats, white shirts, black ties and black pants handle everything from rib-eye steaks to pork chops to scallops for a customer base that has been slowly growing since the business opened in the Rockledge Square Shopping Center near the intersection of 84th and Van Dorn streets in 2017.
“Lincoln has been receptive of us,” manager Ryan Zanker said.
The market is only the second Fareway business to open in Nebraska, with the other location in Omaha.
In a crowded food industry, it can be difficult to stand out. But Fareway has focused on providing fresh, quality products while fostering relationships between employees and customers that Zanker hopes will grow each time a person returns to the store.
“We’re bringing back that old-school type,” he said. “We’re getting to know our customers and their eating habits."
Each morning, Zanker said butchers prepare the various cuts that will eventually make their way to the display counter.
“We have a little better quality,” he said. “There’s nothing ever frozen or prepackaged. ... I just want to grow the business and get people more aware of the quality of our food.”
Zanker has worked for Fareway for the past 20 years at six different stores. His wife, Josie, works alongside him at the Lincoln store, but the two haven’t always been able to see this much of each other. Ryan traveled often earlier in his career, at one point spending eight months away while managing a new location.
“It’s nice to have this stability now,” Josie said.
A stone's throw away, Dino's has anchored the shopping center for more than a decade.
Ashley Langenberg, who has been the restaurant's general manager since 2016, has seen Dino's go through plenty of changes since she started working as a bartender in 2007.
Just prior to Langenberg being promoted to an assistant manager position in 2011, Dino's shifted from a sports bar to a family oriented restaurant. A few years later, the restaurant underwent an expansive overhaul that featured major changes to the dining room, a logo change and a revamped menu that went from 17 pages to one page.
The renovation took almost a year to complete.
“We had some regulars who didn’t care for the change,” Langenberg said. “It took about a year for them to come around.”
But she said she's seen the customer base rebound in the years since and feels confident about about the restaurant’s established presence in the neighborhood. The restaurant’s ability to seat large parties and a scratch menu supplied by local vendors has also helped Dino’s thrive.
“I’m definitely taking a breath after (the changes) and always looking to the future,” she said.
