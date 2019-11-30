Stability a theme at Rockledge Square Shopping Center

Zanker has worked for Fareway for the past 20 years at six different stores. His wife, Josie, works alongside him at the Lincoln store, but the two haven’t always been able to see this much of each other. Ryan traveled often earlier in his career, at one point spending eight months away while managing a new location.

“It’s nice to have this stability now,” Josie said.

A stone's throw away, Dino's has anchored the shopping center for more than a decade.

Ashley Langenberg, who has been the restaurant's general manager since 2016, has seen Dino's go through plenty of changes since she started working as a bartender in 2007.

Just prior to Langenberg being promoted to an assistant manager position in 2011, Dino's shifted from a sports bar to a family oriented restaurant. A few years later, the restaurant underwent an expansive overhaul that featured major changes to the dining room, a logo change and a revamped menu that went from 17 pages to one page.

The renovation took almost a year to complete.

“We had some regulars who didn’t care for the change,” Langenberg said. “It took about a year for them to come around.”