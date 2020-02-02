St. Elizabeth completes $1.8 million renovation of burn center

In 1972, Frank Phillips Giltner was in a serious car accident on his way to Lincoln.
He wound up at what was then the nearly brand-new Saint Elizabeth Medical Center with serious injuries, including severe burns, and spent months in the hospital's burn unit.
Giltner fully recovered from his injuries, and he never forgot the care he got at the hospital that's now known as CHI Health St. Elizabeth.
Sometime after Giltner, who was a former president of First National Bank of Omaha, died in 2008, his estate donated $1.8 million to the St. Elizabeth Foundation, with the money earmarked for the Regional Burn and Wound Center.
The hospital put that money to use over the past six months, recently completing a "complete refresh" of the 16-bed unit.
Director Christi Chaves said the burn center got new paint and flooring and updated equipment, and it also added a therapy rehabilitation room for patients who can't afford a stay at an outpatient rehab center.
What had been a drab, clinical setting for the past 40 years was transformed with bright blues and greens.
One of the big features of the renovation was the addition of floor-to-ceiling murals of photographs by Michael Forsberg, a Lincoln-based conservation photographer. Each room has a different mural on one wall.
The landscape photos serve as a form of "distraction therapy," Chaves said, and give patients "something to look at other than a wall."
The renovation started in July and just finished, with patients moving back into the burn center Monday. During renovations, patients received treatment in a temporary space on the fifth floor of the hospital.
"It's really nice to be home," Chaves said.
The St. Elizabeth facility is the only certified burn center in the state and serves about 600 patients annually from a six-state region.
"We're very appreciative of the family, because it really benefits so many patients," she said.
