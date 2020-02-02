St. Elizabeth completes $1.8 million renovation of burn center

In 1972, Frank Phillips Giltner was in a serious car accident on his way to Lincoln.

He wound up at what was then the nearly brand-new Saint Elizabeth Medical Center with serious injuries, including severe burns, and spent months in the hospital's burn unit.

Giltner fully recovered from his injuries, and he never forgot the care he got at the hospital that's now known as CHI Health St. Elizabeth.

Sometime after Giltner, who was a former president of First National Bank of Omaha, died in 2008, his estate donated $1.8 million to the St. Elizabeth Foundation, with the money earmarked for the Regional Burn and Wound Center.

The hospital put that money to use over the past six months, recently completing a "complete refresh" of the 16-bed unit.

Director Christi Chaves said the burn center got new paint and flooring and updated equipment, and it also added a therapy rehabilitation room for patients who can't afford a stay at an outpatient rehab center.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What had been a drab, clinical setting for the past 40 years was transformed with bright blues and greens.