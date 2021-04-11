Spreetail to expand further in Omaha

Omaha is set to gain 200 e-commerce-related jobs and an office expansion this year as the Lincoln-based Spreetail moves forward on a companywide goal to grow tenfold every five years.

Indeed, Spreetail will more than double its Omaha office space as it takes over the entire building at 1515 S. 75th St. and passersby see the campus’ signs changed to the Spreetail brand.

The Omaha swell is on top of what’s happening elsewhere for Spreetail, including in Lincoln, where another 300 or so workers are to be added to the company’s roster. It all comes on the heels of a 2020 spurt that the company said increased overall sales by 90% compared with the year before.

“We’re at the front end of our growth curve looking for great talent that wants to be a part of a Nebraska growth story,” said chief executive Brett Thome.

Started in 2006, Spreetail, which is headquartered at the Nebraska Innovation Campus, buys durable home goods from manufacturers across the country and markets the brands on online shopping channels such as Amazon, Walmart and Target.