Spectrum opens second retail store in Lincoln
Spectrum opens second retail store in Lincoln

Spectrum Mobile store

Spectrum Mobile has opened a second Lincoln store at 308 N. 48th St.

Charter Communications on Tuesday announced the opening of a second Spectrum Store in Lincoln.

The new Lincoln store located at 308 N. 48th St. is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. and sells devices and accessories that are compatible with the Spectrum Mobile network. Customers also can make payments or do other transactions related to the Spectrum internet and TV service, including upgrading their equipment.

Spectrum opened another retail store at 6835 S. 27th St. in May.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

