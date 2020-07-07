Spectrum opens second retail store in Lincoln

Charter Communications on Tuesday announced the opening of a second Spectrum Store in Lincoln.
The new Lincoln store located at 308 N. 48th St. is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. and sells devices and accessories that are compatible with the Spectrum Mobile network. Customers also can make payments or do other transactions related to the Spectrum internet and TV service, including upgrading their equipment.
Spectrum opened another retail store at 6835 S. 27th St. in May.
