Spectrum Mobile opens first Lincoln store; another one coming
Spectrum Mobile opens first Lincoln store; another one coming

Spectrum Mobile store

Spectrum Mobile has opened a Lincoln store at 6835 S. 27th St.

 Spectrum website

Spectrum Mobile has opened its first store in Lincoln.

The company said in a news release that it has opened a store at 6835 S. 27th St., next door to Aspen Dental near 27th and Pine Lake Road.

The store is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

The store sells devices and accessories that are compatible with the Spectrum Mobile network, and customers also can make payments or do other transactions related to the Spectrum internet and TV service, including upgrading their equipment.

Spectrum Mobile is planning to open a second Lincoln store at 300 N. 48th St. in the summer.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

