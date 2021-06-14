SouthPointe Pavilions adding new tenants

SouthPointe Pavilions has announced a couple of new tenants that will be opening soon at the shopping center.

RED Development, which owns the open-air center at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road, announced recently that Sola Salon Studios and European Wax Center will both open next month.

Sola Salon is a salon studio that provides move-in-ready salon studios with floor-to-ceiling glass walls and doors to allow individual stylists to rent private spaces to provide services to clients. It will occupy a 6,500-square-foot space that's near Bed Bath and Beyond.

European Wax Center, which provides waxing services, will open in a 1,958-square-foot space that's next door to Old Navy.

The two businesses join Charred Burger + Bar, which opened in April.

RED Development also announced that SouthPointe's Friday Night Live Summer Concert Series will kick off Friday and run weekly on Fridays for 10 weeks. Performers will include AM/FM, Hector Anchondo, Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal, among others.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.