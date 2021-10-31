Southeast Lincoln restaurant Dino's closing

Dino's, which has served pizza and burgers in southeast Lincoln since 2007, announced over the weekend that it's closing its doors.

Sunday was the last day the restaurant at 84th and Van Dorn streets was open.

In a Facebook post, the owners said market conditions over the past two years played a role in the decision to close. Earlier this year, the restaurant had limited its hours because of an "unforeseen staffing issue."

"We are extremely grateful for the 15 years that we have been privileged to serve the Lincoln community," the Facebook post said. "It has been our honor to host and be a part of the many birthday parties, anniversaries, graduations, nonprofit fundraisers and special occasions since 2007."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.