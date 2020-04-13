Some meatpacking plants hit hard by COVID-19, others virtually unscathed

Tyson Foods, which closed a pork plant in Iowa last week after more than two dozen cases of the virus, has not yet reported a similar outbreak in Nebraska, where it owns meatpacking plants in Dakota City, Lexington, Madison and Omaha; poultry processing facilities in Waverly and Tecumseh; and Cook's Hams in Lincoln.

Tyson did not respond to a request for comment, but in a blog post on its website, the company said it has taken a number of measures to protect workers, including taking the temperature of employees before they enter facilities and offering protective face shields to workers who request them.

Cargill, which in addition to its plant in Schuyler owns one in Nebraska City, also did not respond to a request for comment. Among the things it says it is doing to keep workers safe are temperature testing, extra cleaning and sanitizing, prohibiting visitors and adopting social distancing practices.

Lincoln Premium Poultry has made many of the same moves, but Kolterman said another important aspect of keeping workers safe is making sure they are informed.

"Education, education, education — we started communicating with our teams over a month ago on best practices for hygiene, reminding them to stay home if they were sick, etc.," she said.