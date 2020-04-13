Some meatpacking plants hit hard by COVID-19, others virtually unscathed

With more than 1,000 people processing chickens daily, Jessica Kolterman knew it was likely just a matter of time before the coronavirus found its way into the workforce at the Lincoln Premium Poultry plant in Fremont.
"With having around 1,100 employees, we fully anticipate that we could have a case at any point in time," Kolterman, a spokeswoman for the Fremont-based company that provides broiler chickens to Costco, said Monday morning.
That point in time came Monday afternoon, when the company reported its first case of COVID-19.
The employee, Kolterman said, works an evening shift and in a part of the building with fewer people. They last reported for work April 8.
Kolterman said a deep clean of the facility has been scheduled, but work will continue.
Lincoln Premium Poultry joins a number of food processing plants across the country with COVID-19 cases.
But the virus' toll has not been consistent. Some plants have been hit hard, with dozens or even hundreds of cases, while other plants have been virtually unscathed.
Take industry giant Smithfield, for example. The company Sunday announced that it will close its pork plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, indefinitely starting Wednesday, after more than 200 workers were diagnosed with the disease. The plant employs about 3,700 people and processes about 5% of the nation's pork supply.
Hall County, which has more cases than any other county in Nebraska except Douglas County, has seen more than two dozen cases linked to the JBS beef plant in Grand Island, which has about 3,600 employees.
The Grand Island plant has remained open, but JBS on Friday said it would close its plant in Greeley, Colorado, through Tuesday for deep cleaning. Three dozen employees of the plant have tested positive for the virus, and two workers have died.
Over the weekend, the South Heartland District Health Department reported that 10 workers at the Western Reserve beef facility in Hastings had tested positive.
With the exception of plants in the Tri-Cities area, there have been few reported cases linked to meatpacking plants in Nebraska.
Pat Lopez, interim health director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, said Monday she's not aware of any cases linked to food processing businesses in the county.
Saline County, where Smithfield has a plant in Crete that employs about 2,000 workers, has yet to report a positive case.
Kim Showalter, director of Public Health Solutions, the health department covering Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline and Thayer counties, said she spoke to plant management as recently as Friday.
There also have not been any confirmed cases linked to the Cargill Meat Solutions plant in Schuyler, said Julie McClure of the East Central District Health Department.
Tyson Foods, which closed a pork plant in Iowa last week after more than two dozen cases of the virus, has not yet reported a similar outbreak in Nebraska, where it owns meatpacking plants in Dakota City, Lexington, Madison and Omaha; poultry processing facilities in Waverly and Tecumseh; and Cook's Hams in Lincoln.
Tyson did not respond to a request for comment, but in a blog post on its website, the company said it has taken a number of measures to protect workers, including taking the temperature of employees before they enter facilities and offering protective face shields to workers who request them.
Cargill, which in addition to its plant in Schuyler owns one in Nebraska City, also did not respond to a request for comment. Among the things it says it is doing to keep workers safe are temperature testing, extra cleaning and sanitizing, prohibiting visitors and adopting social distancing practices.
Lincoln Premium Poultry has made many of the same moves, but Kolterman said another important aspect of keeping workers safe is making sure they are informed.
"Education, education, education — we started communicating with our teams over a month ago on best practices for hygiene, reminding them to stay home if they were sick, etc.," she said.
"Our leadership team is very hands-on and started spending even more time in the break rooms during breaks, going table to table to answer questions and provide education," Kolterman said, noting that the company also provided interpreters.
