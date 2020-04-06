Some Graduate Lincoln hotel layoffs could be permanent

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the Graduate Lincoln hotel at Ninth and P streets closed last month, it indicated that the move was temporary and due to the drop in business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it appears at least some of the employees laid off may not get their jobs back when the hotel reopens.

Collegiate Hotel Group, the Kentucky-based owner of the Graduate, filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act Notification last week with the Nebraska Department of Labor listing a layoff of 112 workers.

WARN is a federal law that requires most employers with 100 or more employees to notify state officials of a closing or mass layoff.

An email from a spokeswoman did not directly address the WARN notice, but in a letter accompanying it, the company said it hopes the layoffs will be temporary, "but given the pronounced impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy generally, and the Company's business operations (i.e. hospitality) specifically, these layoffs may be permanent."

Nebraska shatters unemployment claims record set last week Nebraska now has had more than 40,000 unemployment claims filed in the past two weeks, which is about as many as it usually gets in a year.

A number of companies have closed down and/or laid off employees temporarily. More than 40,000 people in Nebraska filed initial unemployment claims the last two weeks of March.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.