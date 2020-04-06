You are the owner of this article.
Some Graduate Lincoln hotel layoffs could be permanent
Some Graduate Lincoln hotel layoffs could be permanent

Graduate hotel

The front desk of the Graduate hotel in Lincoln.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

When the Graduate Lincoln hotel at Ninth and P streets closed last month, it indicated that the move was temporary and due to the drop in business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it appears at least some of the employees laid off may not get their jobs back when the hotel reopens.

Collegiate Hotel Group, the Kentucky-based owner of the Graduate, filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act Notification last week with the Nebraska Department of Labor listing a layoff of 112 workers.

WARN is a federal law that requires most employers with 100 or more employees to notify state officials of a closing or mass layoff.

An email from a spokeswoman did not directly address the WARN notice, but in a letter accompanying it, the company said it hopes the layoffs will be temporary, "but given the pronounced impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy generally, and the Company's business operations (i.e. hospitality) specifically, these layoffs may be permanent."

A number of companies have closed down and/or laid off employees temporarily. More than 40,000 people in Nebraska filed initial unemployment claims the last two weeks of March.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

