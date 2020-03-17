Some county offices close their doors but keep services available

Three Lancaster County agencies announced they're closing their offices to walk-in customers and directing them to call or go online for services in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 beginning Wednesday.
Marriage licenses will only be available by appointment to couples seeking to marry in the county, the Lancaster County Clerk's Office announced Friday.
Couples must make an appointment at least four hours in advance by calling 402-441-7484 or emailing coclerk@lancaster.ne.gov. Appointments will be held in the office between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Otherwise, the office is closed to walk-ins until further notice.
Staff will be available to answer questions via telephone or email, County Clerk Dan Nolte said in a news release. For more information, go to Lancaster.ne.gov/clerk.
The Lancaster County Assessor and Register of Deeds Office has suspended walk-in services but will still be open, and staff can be reached during regular business hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, via telephone, 402-441-7463, via email, assessor@lancaster.ne.gov, and online at Lancaster.ne.gov/assessor.
You have free articles remaining.
County appraisal staff will inspect properties from the sidewalk or street and will not try to contact property owners at their doors. These staff members wear a clearly marked blue safety vest, have a mobile tablet, and drive a marked, white Lancaster County vehicle.
Lancaster County Treasurer Rachel Garver also closed her offices indefinitely and directed people who need to make payments or renew registrations to use other remote or online options.
Her offices will keep regular 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. hours, Monday through Friday, and remain available online, via phone and mail.
Title inspections, which are conducted by the Sheriff's Office, have been suspended indefinitely, and Department of Motor Vehicles services located within the Treasurer's Offices are also unavailable.
But this service change doesn't mean payment schedules or renewal deadlines have been extended, Garver said.
"Deadlines are deadlines," she said.
For more detailed information on Treasurer payment options and renewal processes, visit Lancaster.ne.gov/224/County-Treasurer or call 402-441-7425 for real estate or property tax questions or 402-441-7497 for motor vehicle-related questions.
Garver expected high call volumes, "so please be patient," she said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.