Some county offices close their doors but keep services available

Three Lancaster County agencies announced they're closing their offices to walk-in customers and directing them to call or go online for services in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 beginning Wednesday.

Marriage licenses will only be available by appointment to couples seeking to marry in the county, the Lancaster County Clerk's Office announced Friday.

Couples must make an appointment at least four hours in advance by calling 402-441-7484 or emailing coclerk@lancaster.ne.gov. Appointments will be held in the office between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Otherwise, the office is closed to walk-ins until further notice.

Staff will be available to answer questions via telephone or email, County Clerk Dan Nolte said in a news release. For more information, go to Lancaster.ne.gov/clerk.

The Lancaster County Assessor and Register of Deeds Office has suspended walk-in services but will still be open, and staff can be reached during regular business hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, via telephone, 402-441-7463, via email, assessor@lancaster.ne.gov, and online at Lancaster.ne.gov/assessor.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}