Some companies with Lincoln locations plan to pay employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

“We recognize that some team members in our diverse workforce may have concerns or be less inclined to get vaccinated," Gaddis said. "The incentive bonus is designed to encourage voluntary vaccination and provide an additional measure of support to our team members who have given so much to society and our country during this pandemic.”

Even though U.S. law would allow companies in most situations to mandate employees get the vaccine, few appear to even have broached the subject.

One that has is United Airlines, whose CEO Scott Kirby told an employee town hall last month that requiring the vaccine "is the right thing to do," according to a report from CNBC. The company so far has not announced such a mandate, however.

Walmart Inc. CEO Doug McMillon said he believes companies are unlikely to mandate their employees receive a COVID-19 vaccine to come to work.

McMillon said no members of the Business Roundtable, a lobbying group whose members are CEOs of the largest U.S. companies, have chosen to require vaccination so far.

“Our role is to encourage it and communicate facts and to set an example,” McMillon said during a call with reporters last month.