Solar company seeking zoning change to aid expansion

"That's unfair," he said. "And it's unjust."

David Levy, an attorney representing Ranger Power, called the change a "narrow, technical text amendment" that would not only make county rules match city ones but also would protect the property rights of the outlot owners, many of whom have expressed interest in signing leases with Ranger Power, he said.

Sean Harris, vice president of development for Ranger Power, said it is seeking more land because it ran into some topographical and other issues on the 1,100 acres that made it difficult to locate all the solar panels it needs.

Harris said the company will likely file another application sometime this fall. The overall size of the operation in terms of planned power output is not changing, however, he said.

Members of the Planning Commission recommended changing the language of the amendment as a compromise. Essentially, the zoning code would be amended to allow solar farms on new agricultural CUPs, but not on ones already in existence.

That proposal failed to get enough votes to advance, however, with only four of the five commissioners present voting in favor. Because the commission has nine members, any item it votes on needs five votes in favor or against.