Smithfield reverses course, will not shut Crete plant
Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods plans to keep its Crete plant open and operate on a reduced schedule

Smithfield Foods has reversed course and will not close down its pork processing plant in Crete because of an outbreak of COVID-19 there.

According to an employee email sent to the Journal Star Tuesday morning, instead of closing the plant completely, Smithfield is instituting a reduced schedule.

The email said that employees on the harvesting floor will work half days starting Tuesday, coming in at their normal times in the morning and working until lunch.

Starting Thursday, according to the email, all departments except for maintenance, rendering and shipping will work mornings only, and all employees will be sent home at lunch. Maintenance, rendering and shipping will continue to work full schedules.

Employees had told the Journal Star on Monday that they received an email saying the plant would shut down Wednesday for at least two weeks. Interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez also said the plant was shutting down.

Smithfield in Crete may close because of rising number of cases

However, a Smithfield spokeswoman declined on Monday to confirm the plant was shutting down. Tuesday morning, a company spokesman said the plant remained operational and declined to comment further, repeating a statement from Monday that Smithfield would "make an announcement if there are material changes to its operations."

It's unclear why the plant changed course, but the decisions to close and then reopen were apparently both made Monday. Taylor Gage, a spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts, said Smithfield officials reached out to the governor Monday morning to let him know of their plans to close but, by the end of the day Monday, followed up "to let us know they were staying open."

On Tuesday, Bloomberg News, citing anonymous sources, reported that President Donald Trump is going to use the Defense Production Act to order meat processing plants to stay open.

It's assumed that Smithfield originally made the decision to close because of a spike in COVID-19 cases associated with the plant.

Public Health Solutions, the health department that includes Saline County, had reported nearly 50 COVID-19 cases in plant employees as of Sunday. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, there were 87 cases in Saline County as of Monday night.

Smithfield has shut down at least four other plants, in South Dakota, Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin, because of coronavirus outbreaks. The plant in Sioux Falls had more than 800 cases, which so far is the biggest single outbreak of the disease in the U.S.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

