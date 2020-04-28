Smithfield reverses course, 50 workers walk off the job; 'They're scared,' says union rep

Reeder said he also was concerned about President Trump's expected order to keep the nation's meatpacking plants open, even though the federal coronavirus safety recommendations are voluntary. He said it could create a perverse incentive for plants to skimp on safety if they're under pressure to keep running.

“All you're doing is opening the door for abuse,” he said.

On Monday, employees had told the Journal Star that they received an email saying the plant would shut down Wednesday for at least two weeks. Interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez also said the plant was shutting down.

However, a Smithfield spokeswoman declined on Monday to confirm the plant was shutting down. Tuesday morning, a company spokesman said the plant remained operational and declined to comment further, repeating a statement from Monday that Smithfield would "make an announcement if there are material changes to its operations."

It's unclear why the plant changed course, but the decisions to close and then reopen were apparently both made Monday. Gov. Pete Ricketts said Smithfield executives called him Monday morning to let him know they were planning to close the plant and then called back later in the day to let him know they planned to stay open.