Small Business Association names new head of Nebraska office

The Small Business Administration has announced a new leader for its Nebraska office.
Timothy R. Mittan, who is a Nebraska native and Lincoln resident, is the new director for the Nebraska District SBA Office. He takes over for Leom Milobar, who retired after leading the office for more nearly 15 years.
Mittan, who has a bachelor's degree from Peru State College and a master's degree from Doane University, is a former economics and entrepreneurship instructor at Southeast Community College in Lincoln.
He founded the SCC Entrepreneurship Center and Focus Suites and served as its director for more than a decade.
Mittan also spent three years as associate director for the Los Angeles Regional Small Business Development Center Network, a resource partner of the SBA, located in Long Beach, California.
In addition to his business background, Mittan is active in the local performing arts scene, having served as executive director of the Angels Theatre Company and directing a local comedy troupe, Occasionally Hilarious.
The Nebraska District Office, based in Omaha, oversees 10 Small Business Development Center service locations, five SCORE chapters, and two SBA-funded Women’s Business Centers located in Omaha and Grand Island.
In the 2021 fiscal year, the office set an all-time record for lending, with $243.7 million in loan guarantees for Nebraska small businesses.
