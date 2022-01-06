 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Small Business Association names new head of Nebraska office
0 Comments

Small Business Association names new head of Nebraska office

  • Updated
  • 0

The Small Business Administration has announced a new leader for its Nebraska office.

Timothy R. Mittan, who is a Nebraska native and Lincoln resident, is the new director for the Nebraska District SBA Office. He takes over for Leom Milobar, who retired after leading the office for more nearly 15 years.

Mittan, who has a bachelor's degree from Peru State College and a master's degree from Doane University, is a former economics and entrepreneurship instructor at Southeast Community College in Lincoln.

Tim Mittan

Tim Mittan.

He founded the SCC Entrepreneurship Center and Focus Suites and served as its director for more than a decade.

Mittan also spent three years as associate director for the Los Angeles Regional Small Business Development Center Network, a resource partner of the SBA, located in Long Beach, California.

Business is booming as small-business loans in Nebraska shatter records
A few parting thoughts from the outgoing Lincoln Chamber of Commerce president

In addition to his business background, Mittan is active in the local performing arts scene, having served as executive director of the Angels Theatre Company and directing a local comedy troupe, Occasionally Hilarious.

The Nebraska District Office, based in Omaha, oversees 10 Small Business Development Center service locations, five SCORE chapters, and two SBA-funded Women’s Business Centers located in Omaha and Grand Island.

In the 2021 fiscal year, the office set an all-time record for lending, with $243.7 million in loan guarantees for Nebraska small businesses.

Lincoln manufacturer gets $1 billion federal loan to expand clean energy projects
Kawasaki names new president of Lincoln operations

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jobless claims rise as omicron spreads in the United States

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News