Small Business Administration lending up in Nebraska in 2019

After a down year in 2018, small business lending rebounded in Nebraska this year.

The Small Business Administration announced Monday that it guaranteed 329 loans worth $143.7 million in Nebraska in its 2019 fiscal year that ended Sept. 30.

The amount was up considerably from $120.2 million last year, although the number of loans fell slightly. Total lending was still down from two years ago, when the Small Business Administration guaranteed 425 loans worth $145.8 million.

The loan that saw the most growth was the 504 loan program, which provides loans for real estate and large equipment.

The Small Business Administration said it participated in 51 of those loans worth $42.5 million this year, up 87% from $22.6 million in 2018. For 504 loans, a private lender provides 50% of the funding for the loan, and the SBA chips in 40%.

To issue the loans, the SBA works with a certified development company, a private, nonprofit corporation to support financing to small businesses. Nebraska Economic Development Corp., one of two certified development companies in the state, was the top 504 lender in SBA's Region 7, which consists of Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri.