Slight uptick in Nebraska's initial unemployment claims

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nebraska saw a slight increase in initial unemployment claims last week, its first jump in several weeks.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, there were 5,875 claims in the week ending May 23, up from 5,839 the previous week.

After hitting a high of nearly 27,000 the week of April 4, claims filed by Nebraskans had been steadily declining.

The number of continuing claims, reporting of which lags a week behind initial claims, fell by more than 2,600, to 60,296.

Nebraska has seen more than 120,000 initial unemployment claims over the past two months, which is triple what it normally sees in a year. The state's unemployment rate hit a record 8.3% in April.

Nationally, initial claims continued to fall, down more than 300,000 to just more than 2.1 million.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.