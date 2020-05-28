You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Slight uptick in Nebraska's initial unemployment claims
View Comments
editor's pick

Slight uptick in Nebraska's initial unemployment claims

Nebraska saw a slight increase in initial unemployment claims last week, its first jump in several weeks.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, there were 5,875 claims in the week ending May 23, up from 5,839 the previous week.

After hitting a high of nearly 27,000 the week of April 4, claims filed by Nebraskans had been steadily declining.

UNL economic indicator plunges for second straight month

The number of continuing claims, reporting of which lags a week behind initial claims, fell by more than 2,600, to 60,296.

Nebraska has seen more than 120,000 initial unemployment claims over the past two months, which is triple what it normally sees in a year. The state's unemployment rate hit a record 8.3% in April.

Nationally, initial claims continued to fall, down more than 300,000 to just more than 2.1 million.

Bankruptcies fall sharply despite economic turmoil from pandemic
Lincoln losing all Delta service at least through September
+1 
Business logo 2014
+1 
Business logo 2014

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News