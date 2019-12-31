Skate Zone redevelopment finally taking shape in Lincoln

The redevelopment of the former Skate Zone site just north of 48th and O streets is finally starting to take shape.

Construction has been going on for several months on a retail strip center, and it now has its first tenant.

Kirk Hanson of Access Commercial, an Omaha real estate firm that is redeveloping the site at 300 N. 48th St., said Charter Communications is taking up 4,000 square feet for a Spectrum retail store.

Wes Shirley, a Charter Communications spokesman, said he could not confirm any plans for a store in Lincoln. He did say, though, that the company is opening stores to serve customers of its growing wireless phone business.

"We're experiencing great success with the launch of Spectrum Mobile, and our new stores are designed to provide consumers with an opportunity to experience our full suite of services and learn more about the value and flexibility Spectrum Mobile provides," Shirley said in an email.

The stores also offer a full suite of services for Spectrum TV, internet and landline phone customers.

Hanson said he expects the store to open sometime this spring, possibly as early as March. The remaining 2,800 square feet of the strip center is still available.