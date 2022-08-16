Six Lincoln firms make Inc. 5000 list

Nearly three dozen Nebraska companies have made the list of the fastest-growing private firms in the country.

The Inc. 5000 list of fast-growing private companies includes 34 from the Cornhusker State, six of which are from Lincoln.

Though nearly all the companies on the list are from Lincoln and Omaha, the fastest-growing company in the state hails from elsewhere.

Summit Medical Staffing, based in Fremont, ranked 114th on the list with three-year revenue growth of 3,893%. The company provides temporary nurses, therapists and other health professionals.

The top-ranked Lincoln-based company was CompanyCam, which offers a photo app to help contractors track their projects. The company ranked 1,045th with three-year revenue growth of 619%

It was CompanyCam's third-straight appearance on the list and the second time it's been the fastest-growing company from Lincoln.

Other Lincoln companies that made the list are:

* Law firm Hilgers Graben, 1,280th with 509% growth;

* Midwest Barrel Co., 1,632nd with 385% growth;

* Law firm John Stevens Berry PC, 3,522nd with 146% growth

* Business training company Vivayic, 4,265th with 107% growth

* Marketing firm redthread creative, 4,488th with 98% growth.

One other area company that made the list was Sideline Power based in Greenwood, which sells headsets, end zone cameras, drones, portable sound systems and other technology used at football games and other sporting events. It ranked 3,221st with 165% growth.

To see the full list, go to: inc.com/inc5000/2022.