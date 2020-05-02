Sign of the times: Card My Yard booms during pandemic in Lincoln

Sasse-Kildow said she's still turning down four or five requests every day.

Much of that has to do with not having enough inventory, which she said takes her about two to three weeks to get. But, she says, "Even if I had a lot more inventory, I'm not sure how much more I could do."

Sasse-Kildow has chosen not to hire part-time help because she doesn't know how long the boom in business will last, and she may not be able to keep employees once things return to normal.

In the meantime, her husband and kids have been helping her.

Sasse-Kildow spends her days taking orders and putting sign displays together. She installs the signs at night so people can be surprised in the light of day. On her website, she calls her son and daughter her "sign fairy helpers."

Card My Yard was started by two women in Austin, Texas, in 2014 and now has about 150 franchises across the country.

Even though it's been more work than she expected, Sasse-Kildow said it's been a lot of fun, too.

She said that with all the negative news and unknowns that have come along with the pandemic, the number of people using Card My Yard has shown, "there's good things coming from this."