Sign of the times: Card My Yard booms during pandemic in Lincoln

Sara Sasse-Kildow was looking forward to things slowing down a bit and spending more time with her kids.
The former All-American golfer at Nebraska left her job with the Nebraska Bankers Association and took a part-time gig doing marketing for a local golf course.
She also decided to buy a franchise business from a friend to provide some additional income.
Sasse-Kildow took over the local franchise of Card My Yard, a business that puts giant greeting card signs celebrating birthdays and other milestones in people's yards, at the beginning of March.
After a couple of weeks in business, she said she had installed four signs.
But then COVID-19 started showing up in Lincoln, businesses shut down and people were told to stay home as much as possible and limit gatherings.
That meant birthday parties, graduations, weddings and other celebrations were canceled, which left people looking for other ways to mark milestones -- maybe with, say, a big sign in the yard.
"Things have been full speed ahead since about March 15," Sasse-Kildow said. "It's been a little hectic, to say the least."
She said she's been "maxing out somewhere between eight and nine events a day," which has meant a lot of 10-hour days.
Sasse-Kildow said she's still turning down four or five requests every day.
Much of that has to do with not having enough inventory, which she said takes her about two to three weeks to get. But, she says, "Even if I had a lot more inventory, I'm not sure how much more I could do."
Sasse-Kildow has chosen not to hire part-time help because she doesn't know how long the boom in business will last, and she may not be able to keep employees once things return to normal.
In the meantime, her husband and kids have been helping her.
Sasse-Kildow spends her days taking orders and putting sign displays together. She installs the signs at night so people can be surprised in the light of day. On her website, she calls her son and daughter her "sign fairy helpers."
Card My Yard was started by two women in Austin, Texas, in 2014 and now has about 150 franchises across the country.
Even though it's been more work than she expected, Sasse-Kildow said it's been a lot of fun, too.
She said that with all the negative news and unknowns that have come along with the pandemic, the number of people using Card My Yard has shown, "there's good things coming from this."
Photos, video: Creating community during crisis
Worth the wait video
Thank you
Guard helps Food Bank of Lincoln
Red carpet for essential workers
Diaper drive
Horsing around
Snow toilet paper
Gering firefighters
Sew Creative masks
Lunch date with a squirrel
Red Cloud's parking lot graduation
Chicken for the mission
Birthday surprise
Something wonderful
Homemade masks for the mission
Coffee for health care workers
Frost's message
Quilted mask covers
Randolph's offer
We're in This Together
Solidarity here in south Lincoln pic.twitter.com/GNVXWjMue2— Chris Basnett (@HuskerExtraCB) April 1, 2020
Happy birthday from NSP
Parks bingo
Switching to hand sanitizer
Stained glass
Kindness cards
Waverly parade
Quilting masks
Minden Christmas lights
96th birthday
Cruisin' at home
Sarpy County help
Lincoln reads
4-H learning
Special delivery
The show went on … a month early
Relaying a COVID-19 test
Doctoral dissertation
Community Action
Finding a way to connect
Malone Center
Matt Talbot
Food Bank
Generosity
Child Advocacy Center
Kids yoga
10 puppies
Dance recital with Dad
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.