Side effects: A look at just how bad things have been for some Lincoln businesses amid COVID-19

The Kohl's at 84th and O streets suffered a similar decline, seeing its sales fall 35% during the same time frame, from $5.93 million in 2019 to $3.84 million this year.

Both stores reported higher sales in January and February this year, which means percentage losses during the March-June period are even higher.

Gateway Mall, one of more than two dozen U.S. malls owned by Starwood Capital Partners, did not include financial information in its request. But an attorney representing the mall told the County Board that its net income fell by $1 million, or 25%, in the first half of the year compared with a year earlier.

Gateway, which reopened in early May after closing for more than a month, has also been hit hard by store closings. Lane Bryant and Justice are both in the process of closing their doors. Just a few months before the pandemic hit, the mall also lost Forever 21.

Another industry that's been hit hard is the hotel business.

Embassy Suites at 10th and P streets set an expectation in its 2020 budget that it would fill 77% of its rooms at an average rate of $144. Through the first six months of the year, it's filled 36% of its rooms at an average rate of $130.