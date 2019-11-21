Lincoln small businesses are feeling the pressure of the short holiday shopping season this year.
With Thanksgiving falling late on the calendar, the traditional shopping season is condensed. But on Thursday, Shop the Blocks, an annual event sponsored by the Downtown Lincoln Association, helped both local small businesses and shoppers get a head start.
Jane Stricker, owner of Threads/Footloose & Fancy, said she thinks the shortened holiday season has an impact on shoppers.
"It feels like people just aren't in the shopping spirit yet," she said. "But events like Shop the Blocks as well as the cold weather are definitely helping get people out and shopping."
For other businesses, like Francie & Finch Bookshop, it seems like the holiday season has already started.
Owner Leslie Huerta said it has seen an increase in traffic in the store since the beginning of November and have already condensed its Thanksgiving inventory to make more room for Christmas.
Local small businesses rely on events like Shop the Blocks and Small Business Saturday to compete with Black Friday, Huerta said. But she has invented her own shopping holiday to keep up with the competition.
"Instead of Black Friday we do 'Plaid Friday' here," she said. "It's the complete opposite of Black Friday because it's a much more relaxed atmosphere."
During "Plaid Friday," Francie & Finch offers hot cider, homemade treats and discounts on books and art.
"You also get to ring a bell if you wear plaid," Huerta said.
At Stella Clothing, new owners Joslyn Schmutte and Janis Pool said they're excited for people to visit the store this holiday season.
The mother-daughter duo took over as owners at Stella Clothing in June. The store reopened in August and the pair will go through their first holiday season as store owners.
"I'm super excited to meet everyone and get to know the community as they shop for their friends and family," Schmutte said.
Because of the shortened amount of time to shop for the holidays this year, Pool said they have incorporated more grab-and-go-type gifts that are easy to stop in and pick up for friends and family.
Some shoppers like Madison Nemitz have started to feel the pressure of shopping during the holidays. Nemitz, of O'Neill, was in Lincoln for work training and decided to participate in Shop the Blocks to get as much shopping done as she could.
"I feel really rushed because there aren't a lot of stores in O'Neill to shop at, so I've tried to get a lot done today and yesterday while I'm in town," she said.
Even regular Lincoln small business shoppers took part in Shop the Blocks to cross some items off of their lists. Korby Ward, who formerly worked at Threads, could be found shopping the store looking at scarves to gift to family.
Ward drove in from Omaha to participate in Shop the Blocks and shop at her favorite store and support her former employer.
"I'm always looking for a good excuse to come to my favorite store, so I couldn't pass this up," she said. "Plus, events like this are fun to shop because they're festive and the atmosphere is so much fun."