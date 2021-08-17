Seven Lincoln firms make Inc. 5000 list

Seven Lincoln companies were named to Inc. magazine's 2021 list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies, the same number as last year.
KPI Ninja, a health-care analytics company, was the top-ranked Lincoln firm and second-highest in the state, coming in at No. 448, with 1,097% revenue growth over the past three years. It's the company's first appearance on the list.
CompanyCam, which offers a photo app to help contractors track their projects, made its second-straight appearance on the list, coming in at No. 629 with 767% three-year growth.
Luke Hansen, founder and CEO of CompanyCam, attributed the company's success and rapid growth to its staff.
“They are the reason we are in this position, and I’m so proud of our explosive growth in this crazy year,” he said in a news release.
KPI Ninja and CompanyCam were the only Lincoln companies to crack the top 1,000. The other five local companies, in order of rank, were:
* Marketing firm Red Thread Creative at 1,853;
* Berry Law Firm at 1,903;
* Nature's Logic, a natural pet food company, at 2,648;
* Information technology firm DataVizion at 3,854;
* Vivayic, a consulting and training firm, at 4,288.
It was Red Thread's first appearance on the list, while the other four firms have appeared before. Berry Law made its fifth-straight appearance, while Nature's Logic and Datavizion were named for the second year in a row. Vivayic was back on the list after missing out in 2020. It had made it four straight years before that.
Franchise Fastlane, an Omaha-based franchise sales business, was the top Nebraska company on the list, ranking 184th, with three-year sales growth of 2,304%. Overall, 32 companies based in the state made the list, seven more than last year.
