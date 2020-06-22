You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Seven Lincoln bars, restaurants get council approval for expanded outdoor liquor licenses
View Comments
editor's pick alert featured

Seven Lincoln bars, restaurants get council approval for expanded outdoor liquor licenses

{{featured_button_text}}
Haymarket

Several businesses in The Railyard are hoping to get approval to serve liquor in an expanded outdoor area.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

The Lincoln City Council on Monday approved requests from several bars and restaurants to expand their liquor licenses to encompass larger outdoor areas.

The council voted unanimously to approve the extensions for Backswing Brewing, the Hub Cafe and five businesses in The Railyard entertainment district.

However, the ultimate decision will be up to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission, and it's not clear whether it will support the expansions.

City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick said the Liquor Control Commission had been supportive of the city's plans as a temporary measure to help restaurants and bars while they were restricted to 50% capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

City of Lincoln wants to make it easier for bars, restaurants to serve booze outside

But a new directed health measure that went into effect Monday now allows those establishments to have their full capacity, provided they still follow social distancing rules and require customers to be seated most of the time.

However, Kirkpatrick said that even though in theory restaurants and bars are allowed to be at 100% capacity, the social distancing rules still in place mean that's difficult in practice, and he believes the expanded outdoor liquor licenses are still a good idea until businesses "can get to 100% serving capacity in a way that's safe."

Doug Dittman, owner of the Hub Cafe, said that people are not returning to indoor dining as quickly as he'd hoped and allowing more outdoor dining opportunities is "just going to help people be more comfortable and safe."

Katy Martin of Hurrdat, the marketing company that manages The Railyard, agreed with Dittman.

Bars reopening -- or not -- after 3 month coronavirus closure

"People are still wary about eating out," she said, noting that the establishments at The Railyard seeking the expanded outdoor dining — Bourbon Street, Gate 25, Hiro 88, Longwells and Mellow Mushroom — cannot have their full capacity because of social distancing efforts.

Martin said allowing alcohol to be served in a larger outdoor area helps the restaurants while also providing a safe environment for customers.

Hobert Rupe, executive director of the Liquor Control Commission, said the commission is reexamining the issue and has not yet made a final decision.

He acknowledged that social distancing rules mean restaurants and bars likely can't utilize their full capacity and could still benefit from the expanded outdoor areas.

Executive order allows takeout for mixed drinks with lids

"We're going to process (the expanded licenses) and probably issue them," Rupe said, noting that each request would be looked at on a case-by-case basis, just as regular liquor license applications are.

But he said the expanded licenses might not last very long.

The directed health measure that went into effect Monday is phase three of Gov. Pete Ricketts' reopening plans. The governor said last week that he hopes to reach phase four, which would make social distancing a suggestion rather than a rule, by next month.

Once that happens, Rupe said, the commission would likely no longer allow the expanded outdoor licenses.

"Eventually, we're going to have to go back to normal," he said.

Dining out literally expanded as mayor gives Lincoln restaurants more flexibility

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+5
Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors

  • Margaret Reist
  • 5 min to read

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert featured

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

  • Parker Gabriel

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fun centers reopen across Lincoln
Local Business News

Fun centers reopen across Lincoln

  • Updated

Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, Champions Fun Center, Adventure Golf Center and Prehistoric Putt have opened. People have been spending too much time at home or inside, Adventure Golf's owner said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News