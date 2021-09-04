See what's in the works as Lincoln remains on pace for $1 billion in building projects

Hausmann Construction just filed a $60 million permit for the 321-unit apartment complex that will be built on the site of the former Journal Star building at 926 P St.

Chris Brester, president of Brester Construction, said his company is now mostly working on multifamily housing projects.

"Sixty to 70% of our volume is some sort of housing," said Brester, who now runs the company that was started by his father and uncle.

Brester said the company is busier than it's been in at least 15 to 20 years — so busy, in fact, that it's turning down work.

"In the last three to four weeks, there's $80 million worth of work that owners have talked to us about, and we just said, 'We can't do it.'"

The good news for firms is that there's plenty of work to go around, and the pipeline looks to be strong at least through next year.

Sampson's Vokoun noted that many of the projects getting started today have been planned over the past 18 to 24 months, and that same kind of planning is going on now for future projects.