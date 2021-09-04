See what's in the works as Lincoln remains on pace for $1 billion in building projects

August building permit numbers haven't been finalized yet, but they are likely to set a monthly record.
Just two permits filed during the month — one for the proposed WarHorse Casino and one for the student-oriented apartment project that will replace the Journal Star newsroom building — are worth a combined $220 million.
Through July, the total value of building permits was nearly $633 million, an average of $90 million a month.
That puts the city on track to exceed $1 billion in building permits for the first time ever.
The coronavirus pandemic has not put a dent in the local construction scene, nor have labor shortages or supply issues.
Lincoln construction companies say there are a number of factors driving the strong market and they don't see things changing any time soon.
"We see positive growth in both number of and volume of our projects mostly due to the success of the companies and organizations we are fortunate to build for," said Dan Vokoun, vice president of field operations for Sampson Construction.
Sampson last month filed one of the biggest building permits in the city's history, the $160 million permit for the WarHorse Casino that will be built at the Lincoln Race Course at U.S. 77 and West Denton Road. The actual price of the completed casino is estimated at $220 million, making it one of the most expensive projects in Lincoln's history.
Chad Wiles, chief operating officer and executive vice president of Hausmann Construction, said that while 2021 has been a "very strong year," it's not considerably better than recent years for the company.
"Although project values and costs have increased due to outside market factors, the volume of work in terms of number of projects is similar to years past in the commercial, educational and municipal sectors," Wiles said.
Hausmann is the construction manager on both of Lincoln's new high schools, Northwest High, which is scheduled to open next year, and Standing Bear High, which is scheduled to open in 2023. It's also the construction manager on the new $155 million football training complex going on northeast of Memorial Stadium.
Wiles said Hausmann is "proud to work with several Lincoln stakeholders that have recently committed significant resources to the local construction sector."
Another sector that's a big contributor to record building permit value is housing.
Through July 31, there had been nearly 1,200 total permits for single-family homes, town homes and apartments, which is a couple hundred more than at the same point last year.
You can see evidence of the housing growth all over the city, including downtown, where several apartment and condo projects are under construction.
Hausmann Construction just filed a $60 million permit for the 321-unit apartment complex that will be built on the site of the former Journal Star building at 926 P St.
Chris Brester, president of Brester Construction, said his company is now mostly working on multifamily housing projects.
"Sixty to 70% of our volume is some sort of housing," said Brester, who now runs the company that was started by his father and uncle.
Brester said the company is busier than it's been in at least 15 to 20 years — so busy, in fact, that it's turning down work.
"In the last three to four weeks, there's $80 million worth of work that owners have talked to us about, and we just said, 'We can't do it.'"
The good news for firms is that there's plenty of work to go around, and the pipeline looks to be strong at least through next year.
Sampson's Vokoun noted that many of the projects getting started today have been planned over the past 18 to 24 months, and that same kind of planning is going on now for future projects.
"From my vantage point, there doesn’t seem to be a slowdown in the planning of new construction, and that really supports the continued interest and investment people are making in Lincoln," he said.
It's not just Lincoln, however, that's seeing a strong construction market.
"We are currently working geographically from New Jersey to Utah and North Dakota to Texas, and construction markets remain strong throughout," Vokoun said. " It seems that regardless of where I have traveled the past 8-10 months, there are cranes on the skyline and new job sites being fenced."
Brester said that in addition to the projects it's already working on, his company has about half a dozen multifamily projects scheduled to start in the next six months across the state. That includes a $45 million to $50 million project in Omaha, and a roughly $20 million project for Assurity in Lincoln.
So what's driving the market to new heights?
Some of it is timing. Brester said getting the school bond issue passed means a lot of money spent on construction, not just on the new high schools, but also a new elementary school and numerous remodeling projects at other schools.
There's also the passage last year of the new law allowing casino gambling, which paved the way for the WarHorse Casino project.
Hausmann's Wiles said another factor is that Lincoln continues to be an attractive place to live and work, and it has "forward-thinking municipal leadership," which drives companies and organizations to want to invest and expand here.
But perhaps the No. 1 reason construction is booming right now is low interest rates.
Brester said he believes interest rates are playing a big role in why so many apartments continue to be built.
Though the cost of building a complex is about triple what it was 20 years ago, interest rates are less than half what they were then, he said, meaning the loan payments aren't that much higher.
Vokoun said low interest rates are leading to "favorable lending and cash availability for companies looking to invest in themselves and their workers."
Despite all the success local construction firms are having, they still face some significant challenges, including finding the right workers and enough of them.
The Associated General Contractors on Thursday released the results of a survey that showed 95% of construction companies in Nebraska have hourly craft positions to fill and 90% report having trouble filling them.
"The largest challenge we are facing as an industry is the limited number of qualified tradespersons entering the construction trades," Vokoun said. "Every industry is being confronted with the real issue of having work available, an overall shortage of people to fill the open positions and all businesses fighting for talented individuals looking for a career."
Despite the labor shortages, the Associated General Contractors reported that the Lincoln area grew its construction workforce from 9,100 employees in February 2020 to 10,500 as of July, a 15% gain.
Another big challenge has been the price and availability of materials.
Vokoun said the shortages are particularly acute for steel and lumber used for joists and decking. It used to take two to three months to get those materials, but now it is taking eight to 10 months, he said.
Brester said his company is seeing more suppliers invoke "force majeure" clauses to try to get out of contracts. Force majeure is a legal concept in which parties can be released from liability if extraordinary and unforeseen events make it impossible to fulfill a contract. The extraordinary event in this case is COVID-19.
Though the resurgence of the pandemic hasn't yet seemed to slow down local construction, national officials are worried.
"The rapid spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 is causing a pullback in reopenings and travel that may lead some owners to postpone new projects," Ken Simonson, the Associated General Contractors' chief economist, said earlier this week.
