Security First Bank on Monday announced plans to close its branch at 48th and Van Dorn streets.
Susan Twiehaus, a spokeswoman for Security First, said the bank decided to reevaluate its local branch footprint based on customers' increased use of online and mobile banking tools.
"As we looked at how customers are interacting with us, it became clear that consolidating the Van Dorn location with our other locations made sense,” Twiehaus said in a news release.
The bank has had the branch since 1999, when it inherited it after buying Martell State Bank. The location is scheduled to close at the end of January.
Security First, which is based in Lincoln, has three other branches in the city at 1300 Garret Lane (near 14th and Pine Lake Road); 5505 Red Rock Lane (near 56th and Pine Lake); and 8260 Northwoods Drive (near 84th and Holdrege streets).