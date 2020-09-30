SEC accuses Lincoln man of defrauding clients

The Securities and Exchange Commission has accused a Lincoln man of defrauding his financial clients by "cherry picking" investment trades to ensure he personally benefited at their expense.

According to the SEC complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Corbin Lambert, who lives in Lincoln but works for Omaha-based Continuum Financial Advisors, carried out block trades of stock options in Continuum's omnibus account, which allows securities to be bought at the same time for more than one client.

Rather than allocating all trades equally to all accounts, Lambert "cherry picked" the successful trades, the SEC said in its complaint, allocating them to his personal account more often, while saddling his clients' accounts with losing trades more often. The agency said the scheme went on for more than a year, from January 2017 to March 2018.

According to the SEC, Lambert misrepresented to his clients that the trades would be allocated fairly and equitably, and he used his position at the time as both chief executive officer and chief compliance officer of the firm to conceal the scheme from his partners.

The alleged wrongdoing was uncovered, according to the complaint, by Charles Schwab & Co., which acted as Continuum's custodian broker-dealer for its client accounts.