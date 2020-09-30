SEC accuses Lincoln man of defrauding clients

The Securities and Exchange Commission has accused a Lincoln man of defrauding his financial clients by "cherry picking" investment trades to ensure he personally benefited at their expense.
According to the SEC complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Corbin Lambert, who lives in Lincoln but works for Omaha-based Continuum Financial Advisors, carried out block trades of stock options in Continuum's omnibus account, which allows securities to be bought at the same time for more than one client.
Rather than allocating all trades equally to all accounts, Lambert "cherry picked" the successful trades, the SEC said in its complaint, allocating them to his personal account more often, while saddling his clients' accounts with losing trades more often. The agency said the scheme went on for more than a year, from January 2017 to March 2018.
According to the SEC, Lambert misrepresented to his clients that the trades would be allocated fairly and equitably, and he used his position at the time as both chief executive officer and chief compliance officer of the firm to conceal the scheme from his partners.
The alleged wrongdoing was uncovered, according to the complaint, by Charles Schwab & Co., which acted as Continuum's custodian broker-dealer for its client accounts.
Schwab terminated its relationship with Continuum in April of 2018. Continuum in turn removed Lambert as CEO, although he continued to work at the firm and was still listed Wednesday on its website as a partner.
However, in an emailed statement, Continuum said the other partners "are in the process of separating from Mr. Lambert."
"The SEC’s allegations are directed exclusively to the activities of Corbin Lambert," the statement said. "Continuum Financial is not a defendant in the SEC’s action."
The SEC said in its complaint that Lambert's actions violated the Securities Act, the Securities Exchange Act and the Investment Advisors Act. It is seeking the return of all profits he made through the alleged trading scheme as well as civil penalties against him. It did not list a proposed amount in the complaint.
